OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $209.00

Shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $209.00 and last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get OBIC Co.Ltd. alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.00.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $192.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.