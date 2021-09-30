Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 20,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.43, for a total value of $2,288,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cloudflare stock opened at $112.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.27. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.64 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.16 and a 12-month high of $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NET. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

