Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.650-$12.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.84 billion-$10.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.79 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.80.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $147.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $109.50 and a 52 week high of $160.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.45.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

