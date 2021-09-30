Brokerages Set ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) PT at $49.86

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.86.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 58.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 388.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 34,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $40.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.