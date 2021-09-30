Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for H2O Innovation (HEO)

H2O Innovation (CVE: HEO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/29/2021 – H2O Innovation was given a new C$3.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – H2O Innovation had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$3.00.

9/23/2021 – H2O Innovation was given a new C$3.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – H2O Innovation had its “outperform overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

H2O Innovation stock opened at C$2.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$194.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17. H2O Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.42 and a 52 week high of C$3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

