Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.535 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Shares of FTS opened at C$56.22 on Thursday. Fortis has a one year low of C$48.97 and a one year high of C$59.25. The company has a market cap of C$26.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.98.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.9000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$58.78.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

