Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives $9.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $372.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. Analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $94,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,080 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth about $129,000.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.