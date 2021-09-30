Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Receives GBX 843.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 843.83 ($11.02).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRE shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.95) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 907 ($11.85) to GBX 871 ($11.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Lancashire alerts:

LON:LRE opened at GBX 564 ($7.37) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.09. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 560.50 ($7.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 766 ($10.01). The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 24.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 638.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 644.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.