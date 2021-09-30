Insider Selling: Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP Sells 4,140 Shares of Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $455,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $103.44 on Thursday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.24.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

BRKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.