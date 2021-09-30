Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.84 and last traded at $27.84. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

WOLWF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Woolworths Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Woolworths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woolworths Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get Woolworths Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.36.

Woolworths Group Ltd. engages in the operation of general merchandise consumer stores and supermarkets in Australia, New Zealand and India. It operates through the following business segments: Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels. The Australian Food segment procures food and liquor and products for resale to customers in Australia.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.