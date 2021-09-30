CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Shares Up 3.2%

CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.17. 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIFAF. CIBC raised shares of CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of CI Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.16.

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts.

