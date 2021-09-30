Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Trading Down 9.1%

Town and Country Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:TWCF) shares fell 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. 1,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

The company has a market cap of $74.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $23.96.

Get Town and Country Financial alerts:

Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.06 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

Town and Country Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TWCF)

Town & Country Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers loans, investments, deposits, and cash management operations. Its has offices in Buffalo, Decatur, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Mt. Zion, Springfield, and Quincy.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Town and Country Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town and Country Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.