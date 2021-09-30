Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Ninety One Group (LON:N91) was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.27) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.27). Approximately 821,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 476,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.40).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ninety One Group from GBX 258 ($3.37) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The stock has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 247.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 240.23.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

