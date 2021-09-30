WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Shares Down 2.4%

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF)’s share price traded down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65. 13,164 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 32,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WLYYF. TD Securities dropped their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on WELL Health Technologies in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. CIBC lifted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WELL Health Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

