Alchemy Pay Price Hits $0.0628 on Top Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0628 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $198.27 million and $46.02 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.51 or 0.00245886 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00117234 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.79 or 0.00157976 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002780 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000473 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ACHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.