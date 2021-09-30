Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director David P. Heintzman Sells 10,000 Shares

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $590,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David P. Heintzman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $272,700.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $57.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%. On average, analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

