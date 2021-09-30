Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) EVP Jeffrey Mader Sells 39,339 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) EVP Jeffrey Mader sold 39,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $1,418,170.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SNCY stock opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $149.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth $75,975,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $686,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $5,099,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $14,062,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNCY shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

