Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Announces $0.65 Dividend

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.6505 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

OTCMKTS TPRKY opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $29.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPRKY. Peel Hunt downgraded Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

