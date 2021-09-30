Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Announces Dividend of $0.80

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.7983 per share on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

NTOIY stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65. Neste Oyj has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $39.42.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTOIY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Neste Oyj to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.