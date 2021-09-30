Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 1,537,692 Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,537,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,786,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 245.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $177,000.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $441,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GTES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

GTES opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

