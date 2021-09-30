Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 281.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

AMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMC opened at $35.54 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

