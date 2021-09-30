Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,294 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 383.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 374.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 18.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $423.09 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.79 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.32.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.21, for a total transaction of $1,488,177.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

