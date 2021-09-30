Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Cheetah Mobile worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCM. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 71.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cheetah Mobile from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

NYSE CMCM opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $236.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14. Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.84). Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Research analysts forecast that Cheetah Mobile Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

