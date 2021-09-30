Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stock Position Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,725,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,220,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 282,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after purchasing an additional 177,500 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $76.54 on Thursday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

