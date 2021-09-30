EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Receives $46.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,594,000 after buying an additional 334,106 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EVERTEC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,475,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,291,000 after acquiring an additional 132,336 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in EVERTEC by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,504,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,625,000 after acquiring an additional 62,870 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 16.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,185,000 after purchasing an additional 575,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 9.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,275,000 after purchasing an additional 240,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC opened at $47.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average is $43.09. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $47.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.99.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

