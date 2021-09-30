Analysts Set Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) PT at $60.40

Shares of Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.40.

EMRAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Emera stock opened at $45.01 on Monday. Emera has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.08.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

