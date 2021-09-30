Analysts Set Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Price Target at GBX 357.40

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 357.40 ($4.67).

DLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 344 ($4.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 396 ($5.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 331 ($4.32) to GBX 367 ($4.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, insider Neil Manser sold 48,146 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total value of £147,808.22 ($193,112.39). Also, insider Danuta Gray purchased 16,500 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £51,480 ($67,258.95).

DLG opened at GBX 287.50 ($3.76) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 304.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 300.08. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 342.10 ($4.47).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.84%.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.