Albion Financial Group UT Takes Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 858 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $944,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 43,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total value of $1,127,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,829,875. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.06.

Paycom Software stock opened at $495.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $464.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.69, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.29 and a fifty-two week high of $515.52.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

