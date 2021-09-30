Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $17.07 on Thursday. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $597,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $1,213,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $9,908,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $5,930,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $900,000. 23.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

