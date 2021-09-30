Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) Insider John Abernethy Buys 33,380 Shares

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) insider John Abernethy acquired 33,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.62 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,829.12 ($14,877.94).

On Tuesday, September 7th, John Abernethy acquired 15,000 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.68 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,230.00 ($7,307.14).

On Monday, August 30th, John Abernethy acquired 50,946 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,860.17 ($23,471.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Clime Investment Management’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. Clime Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

Clime Investment Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to private wealth groups, self managed superannuation funds, family offices and individual investors. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

