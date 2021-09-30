AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $12.58.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.