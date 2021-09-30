Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Bryan Richard Hinton Sells 260 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $13,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bryan Richard Hinton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 2,176 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $119,462.40.

On Friday, September 3rd, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 106 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $5,748.38.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 260 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $13,813.80.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 4,020 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $218,366.40.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.31. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 36.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.