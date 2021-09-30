Albion Financial Group UT Buys Shares of 5,240 Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 671.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Essent Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Essent Group news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Essent Group stock opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.56%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

