Albion Financial Group UT Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 879.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12,233.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $61.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.42. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

