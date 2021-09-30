Albion Financial Group UT Makes New $94,000 Investment in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RCL opened at $90.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

