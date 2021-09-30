Albion Financial Group UT Invests $72,000 in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,145,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,873,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,844,000 after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 89,937 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 175,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 64,659 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.