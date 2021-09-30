Albion Financial Group UT Invests $62,000 in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,914,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000.

MVV opened at $63.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.06. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $68.56.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

