Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) SVP Chad Stone Sells 774 Shares

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chad Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.45. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.95 million. Analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REGI. Citigroup began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

