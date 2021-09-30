Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) SVP Chad Stone Sells 774 Shares

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Chad Stone also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 15th, Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30.
Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.45. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on REGI. Citigroup began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
