Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Insider Yajnik Sanjiv Sells 451 Shares

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:COF opened at $166.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,377,000 after acquiring an additional 52,013 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $4,045,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

