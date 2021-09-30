Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Insider Yajnik Sanjiv Sells 451 Shares

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:COF opened at $166.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,377,000 after acquiring an additional 52,013 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $4,045,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.