Gulden (NLG) Price Down 2% Over Last Week

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Gulden has a total market cap of $8.77 million and approximately $173,457.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gulden has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.17 or 0.00349972 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000639 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 553,049,793 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

