Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI)

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HITI. Desjardins initiated coverage on High Tide in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on High Tide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of HITI opened at $6.13 on Thursday. High Tide has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.46 million for the quarter. High Tide had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. Analysts expect that High Tide will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in High Tide in the second quarter valued at $98,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in High Tide during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000.

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

