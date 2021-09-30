Faceter (FACE) Market Capitalization Hits $4.23 Million

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 30th. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $340.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 38.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00055438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00117824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00178779 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

