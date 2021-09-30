Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.27 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $34.35 million and $2.27 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 84,624,290 coins and its circulating supply is 75,151,386 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

