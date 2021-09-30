Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 328,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,406,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.61% of Sprout Social at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $2,737,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $1,797,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,111 shares of company stock valued at $18,874,533. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $120.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.20 and a beta of 1.07. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.14 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

