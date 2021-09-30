Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.