Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Holdings Raised by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,177,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,184,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,003,000 after buying an additional 459,181 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 452.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 291,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after buying an additional 238,806 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,854,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,772,000 after buying an additional 235,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,381,000 after buying an additional 233,505 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $78.28 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day moving average of $75.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

