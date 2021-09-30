CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 7,904 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,230 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,672,800,000 after purchasing an additional 773,793 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,962,661 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $976,147,000 after purchasing an additional 179,099 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $412,311,000 after acquiring an additional 99,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,123,826 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $347,692,000 after acquiring an additional 210,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $166.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $468,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,077 shares of company stock worth $17,995,741 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

