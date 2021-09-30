CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,643,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,013 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 30,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 72,599.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,488 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,520,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 197,113 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

LYG opened at $2.46 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

