CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 21,215 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,215 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 39.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $133.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $137.38.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

