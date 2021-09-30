CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 96.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,235 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,877,000 after buying an additional 33,829 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.23. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.86 and a twelve month high of $83.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

